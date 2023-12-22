Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at ₹190 and closed at ₹190.8. The stock reached a high of ₹194.65 and a low of ₹185.15. The market capitalization of RInfra is currently at ₹7,632.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for RInfra shares was 361,704.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.