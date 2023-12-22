Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 192.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at 190 and closed at 190.8. The stock reached a high of 194.65 and a low of 185.15. The market capitalization of RInfra is currently at 7,632.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for RInfra shares was 361,704.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹196.5, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹192.9

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 196.5, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 3.6.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹190.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE had a volume of 361,704 shares. The closing price for the day was 190.8.

