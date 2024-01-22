Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹217.65 and closed at ₹216.65. The stock reached a high of ₹226.45 and a low of ₹216.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,780.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 139,692 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹216.7 and a high price of ₹226.45 for the day.
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹221.9, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹216.65
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹221.9, with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, with an increase of 2.42 percent and a net gain of 5.25.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Praj Industries
|517.05
|-2.6
|-0.5
|650.3
|299.0
|9498.89
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|558.0
|-8.25
|-1.46
|599.0
|316.1
|8630.43
|Reliance Infrastructure
|221.9
|5.25
|2.42
|248.3
|114.6
|7806.22
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|805.9
|22.8
|2.91
|844.15
|305.85
|8673.02
|Man Infraconstruction
|220.75
|0.9
|0.41
|230.95
|66.25
|8195.35
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.1%
|3 Months
|10.69%
|6 Months
|32.93%
|YTD
|3.31%
|1 Year
|57.64%
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹216.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 139,692 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹216.65.
