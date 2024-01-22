Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹217.65 and closed at ₹216.65. The stock reached a high of ₹226.45 and a low of ₹216.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,780.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 139,692 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹216.7 and a high price of ₹226.45 for the day.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Praj Industries 517.05 -2.6 -0.5 650.3 299.0 9498.89 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 558.0 -8.25 -1.46 599.0 316.1 8630.43 Reliance Infrastructure 221.9 5.25 2.42 248.3 114.6 7806.22 Techno Electric & Engineering 805.9 22.8 2.91 844.15 305.85 8673.02 Man Infraconstruction 220.75 0.9 0.41 230.95 66.25 8195.35

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.1% 3 Months 10.69% 6 Months 32.93% YTD 3.31% 1 Year 57.64%

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹216.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 139,692 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹216.65.