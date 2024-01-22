Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹217.65 and closed at ₹216.65. The stock reached a high of ₹226.45 and a low of ₹216.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,780.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 139,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.