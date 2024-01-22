Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 216.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 217.65 and closed at 216.65. The stock reached a high of 226.45 and a low of 216.7. The market capitalization of the company is 8,780.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 139,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 216.7 and a high price of 226.45 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹221.9, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹216.65

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 221.9, with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, with an increase of 2.42 percent and a net gain of 5.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Praj Industries517.05-2.6-0.5650.3299.09498.89
Mahindra Lifespace Developers558.0-8.25-1.46599.0316.18630.43
Reliance Infrastructure221.95.252.42248.3114.67806.22
Techno Electric & Engineering805.922.82.91844.15305.858673.02
Man Infraconstruction220.750.90.41230.9566.258195.35
22 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 216.7 and a high price of 226.45 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.1%
3 Months10.69%
6 Months32.93%
YTD3.31%
1 Year57.64%
22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹216.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 139,692 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 216.65.

