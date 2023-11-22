Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 182.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was 183.9, and the close price was 182.85. The high price for the day was 184.1, while the low was 179. The market capitalization of the company is 7104.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 89,796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹182.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,796. The closing price for the stock was 182.85.

