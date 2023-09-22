Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 174 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 174.5 and a close price of 174. The stock reached a high of 181 and a low of 174 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,922.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 58,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months15.22%
6 Months18.18%
YTD27.2%
1 Year19.35%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹174

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 174.95, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.95 points.

22 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 58,808 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 174.

