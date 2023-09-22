Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹174.5 and a close price of ₹174. The stock reached a high of ₹181 and a low of ₹174 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,922.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 58,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.