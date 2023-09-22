Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares surge on positive trading day

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹174.5 and a close price of ₹174. The stock reached a high of ₹181 and a low of ₹174 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,922.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 58,808 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|15.22%
|6 Months
|18.18%
|YTD
|27.2%
|1 Year
|19.35%
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹174.95, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.95 points.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 58,808 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹174.
