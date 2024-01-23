Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Market Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹224.85 and closed at ₹221.9. The stock had a high of ₹224.9 and a low of ₹220.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,740.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 5,334 shares.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹217. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decrease of ₹4.9. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Praj Industries
|514.45
|-2.2
|-0.43
|650.3
|299.0
|9451.12
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|556.0
|-2.15
|-0.39
|599.0
|316.1
|8599.5
|Reliance Infrastructure
|216.85
|-5.05
|-2.28
|248.3
|114.6
|7628.57
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|802.5
|-3.4
|-0.42
|844.15
|305.85
|8636.43
|Man Infraconstruction
|218.55
|-2.35
|-1.06
|230.95
|66.25
|8113.68
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|13.96%
|6 Months
|36.37%
|YTD
|5.98%
|1 Year
|63.19%
