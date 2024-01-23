Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 221.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 224.85 and closed at 221.9. The stock had a high of 224.9 and a low of 220.9. The market capitalization of the company is 8,740.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 5,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹217, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹221.9

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 217. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decrease of 4.9. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 216.15 and a high of 224.90 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹218.2, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹221.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 218.2 with a percent change of -1.67. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, indicating a decrease of 3.7 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has seen a decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Praj Industries514.45-2.2-0.43650.3299.09451.12
Mahindra Lifespace Developers556.0-2.15-0.39599.0316.18599.5
Reliance Infrastructure216.85-5.05-2.28248.3114.67628.57
Techno Electric & Engineering802.5-3.4-0.42844.15305.858636.43
Man Infraconstruction218.55-2.35-1.06230.9566.258113.68
23 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹218.05, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹221.9

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 218.05, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.74% and has seen a decrease of 3.85 points. Overall, this indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 217.15 and a high price of 224.90 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.43%
3 Months13.96%
6 Months36.37%
YTD5.98%
1 Year63.19%
23 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹221.3, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹221.9

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 221.3 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹221.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5334 shares. The closing price for the shares was 221.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.