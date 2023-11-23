Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 179.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 180 and closed at 179.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 180 and a low of 172.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently 6,912.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 121,131 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 172.85 and a high price of 180 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.7, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹179.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 174.7, with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -4.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.7% and has decreased by 4.85.

23 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.8%
3 Months-3.16%
6 Months26.15%
YTD26.98%
1 Year23.74%
23 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.7, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹179.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 174.7. There has been a decrease of 2.7% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.85.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹179.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 121,131 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 179.55.

