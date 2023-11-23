Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹180 and closed at ₹179.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹180 and a low of ₹172.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently ₹6,912.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 121,131 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹174.7, with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -4.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.7% and has decreased by ₹4.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.8%
|3 Months
|-3.16%
|6 Months
|26.15%
|YTD
|26.98%
|1 Year
|23.74%
