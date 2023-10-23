Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
13 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 178.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure opened at 174.5 and closed at 174.65 for the day. The stock reached a high of 181 and a low of 173.15. The market capitalization of the company is 7064.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 70,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 169.65, while the high price reached 179.40.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.65, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has decreased by 4.98% with a net change of -8.9. The stock is currently priced at 169.65. This suggests that there has been a decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days173.02
10 Days171.46
20 Days172.02
50 Days175.64
100 Days163.75
300 Days151.53
23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Infrastructure stock is 169.65, while the high price is 179.4.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.65, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 169.65, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.98% in percentage terms and a decrease of 8.9 in absolute terms. Investors in Reliance Infrastructure may be concerned about this negative performance and may need to assess the reasons behind the decline in order to make informed decisions about their investments.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sobha725.55-14.55-1.97785.65412.46881.54
Sunteck Realty442.35-26.9-5.73485.95271.256214.08
Reliance Infrastructure169.65-8.9-4.98215.5114.65968.12
Keystone Realtors554.0-17.9-3.13661.45416.456308.81
Man Infraconstruction156.0-5.4-3.35168.666.255791.51
23 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹169.65, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 169.65 with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -8.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.98% and has experienced a net loss of 8.9. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure News

23 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 169.65 and a high price of 179.4 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.5, down -4.51% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 170.5, which represents a 4.51% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sobha727.25-12.85-1.74785.65412.46897.66
Sunteck Realty442.65-26.6-5.67485.95271.256218.29
Reliance Infrastructure170.5-8.05-4.51215.5114.65998.02
Keystone Realtors550.1-21.8-3.81661.45416.456264.4
Man Infraconstruction155.8-5.6-3.47168.666.255784.08
23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 169.7 and a high of 179.4 during the current day's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.35, down -4.03% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows a price of 171.35 with a percent change of -4.03 and a net change of -7.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -7.2 suggests that the stock has lost 7.2 in value. Overall, the stock is currently performing poorly.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sobha724.45-15.65-2.11785.65412.46871.11
Sunteck Realty448.95-20.3-4.33485.95271.256306.79
Reliance Infrastructure169.75-8.8-4.93215.5114.65971.64
Keystone Realtors553.95-17.95-3.14661.45416.456308.24
Man Infraconstruction155.25-6.15-3.81168.666.255763.66
23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.5, down -3.95% from yesterday's ₹178.55

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 171.5, representing a percent change of -3.95 and a net change of -7.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 169.7 and a high of 179.4.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.15, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹178.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 174.15. It has experienced a percent change of -2.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decline of 4.4 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.37%
3 Months11.72%
6 Months12.11%
YTD29.74%
1 Year28.43%
23 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹178.55, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹174.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 178.55. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.23, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 3.9.

23 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 70,070. The closing price for the stock was 174.65.

