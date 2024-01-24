Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.06 %. The stock closed at 221.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) opened at 224.85 and closed at 221.9. The stock had a high of 224.9 and a low of 207.95. The market capitalization of RInfra is currently 8,247.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for RInfra shares for the day was 189,609.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹221.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 189,609 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 221.9.

