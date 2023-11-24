Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹175.1 and closed at ₹174.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹178.5, while the low was ₹173.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹6888.81 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.5, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Infrastructure was 64,065.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.36%
|3 Months
|-2.86%
|6 Months
|25.45%
|YTD
|26.54%
|1 Year
|19.23%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is ₹174.1 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
