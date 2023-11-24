Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 174.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 175.1 and closed at 174.7. The stock's high for the day was 178.5, while the low was 173.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 6888.81 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Infrastructure was 64,065.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.36%
3 Months-2.86%
6 Months25.45%
YTD26.54%
1 Year19.23%
24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.1, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹174.7

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 174.1 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 64065 shares, with a closing price of 174.7.

