Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 213.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 207.05 and closed at 208.45. The highest price reached during the day was 215, while the lowest was 205.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 8439.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3, and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a trading volume of 187,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹214.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹213.3

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 214.85, with a percent change of 0.73% and a net change of 1.55.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹208.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 187,182 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 208.45.

