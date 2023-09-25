Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Gains Ground

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 174.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 175 and a close price of 174.95. The high for the day was 177.75 and the low was 172.65. The market capitalization of the company is 6944.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 22,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹175.5, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹174.95

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 175.5 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.55.

25 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 22,188 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 174.95.

