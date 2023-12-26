Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 196.5 and a closing price of 192.9. The stock had a high of 196.7 and a low of 190.2. The market capitalization of the company is 7,634.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 110,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹193, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 193 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and the net increase is 0.05.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.96%
3 Months1.97%
6 Months34.76%
YTD40.2%
1 Year42.52%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹195.65, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 195.65, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹192.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 110,035 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 192.9.

