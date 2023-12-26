Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹196.5 and a closing price of ₹192.9. The stock had a high of ₹196.7 and a low of ₹190.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,634.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 110,035 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹193 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and the net increase is 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.96%
|3 Months
|1.97%
|6 Months
|34.76%
|YTD
|40.2%
|1 Year
|42.52%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹195.65, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small positive movement.
On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 110,035 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹192.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!