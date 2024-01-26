Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Soar in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was ₹214.1, and the close price was ₹213.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹218, while the low was ₹212.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹8,519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹248.3, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 111,074 shares.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹215.3. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2 points.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 111,074 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹213.3.
