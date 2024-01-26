Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 213.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was 214.1, and the close price was 213.3. The stock's high for the day was 218, while the low was 212.65. The company's market capitalization is 8,519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 248.3, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 111,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹215.3, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹213.3

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 215.3. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a total trading volume of 111,074 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 213.3.

