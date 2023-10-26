comScore
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹162.55

16 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 162.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance InfrastructurePremium
Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 168.95 and closed at 169.65. The highest price it reached during the day was 169.5, while the lowest was 161.2. The company's market capitalization is 6,483.24 crore. Its 52-week high is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 81,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30:10 PM IST

Today, Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at 159.2, representing a percent change of -2.06. This translates to a net change of -3.35 from yesterday's closing price of 162.55.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18:18 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 05:43:48 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 155.3 and a high of 160.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:47 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is 114.60, while the 52-week high price is 215.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:09:49 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:30:01 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:26:31 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:52 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was 155.3, while the high price reached 160.8.

26 Oct 2023, 02:02:41 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:36 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days172.85
10 Days171.39
20 Days171.73
50 Days175.20
100 Days164.06
300 Days151.89
26 Oct 2023, 01:15:15 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Infrastructure stock today was 155.3, and the high price reached was 160.8.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:36 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:18 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:14 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:53 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:22:04 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price today was 155.3, while the high price reached 160.8.

26 Oct 2023, 11:45:05 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:42:35 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:29:12 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 155.5 and a high of 160.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:22 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:43:06 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:16 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 155.5 and a high of 160.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:20:15 AM IST

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:05:08 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:16 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.83%
3 Months-1.12%
6 Months5.66%
YTD17.86%
1 Year14.62%
26 Oct 2023, 09:18:21 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 08:16:50 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹169.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,331. The closing price for the stock was 169.65.

