Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at 159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's 162.55

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹168.95 and closed at ₹169.65. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹169.5, while the lowest was ₹161.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,483.24 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 81,331 shares.
Today, Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at ₹159.2, representing a percent change of -2.06. This translates to a net change of -3.35 from yesterday's closing price of ₹162.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Engineers India
|118.9
|-4.9
|-3.96
|167.25
|63.7
|6683.65
|Sobha
|701.0
|-8.0
|-1.13
|785.65
|412.4
|6648.69
|Reliance Infrastructure
|159.2
|-3.35
|-2.06
|215.5
|114.6
|5600.5
|Sunteck Realty
|393.7
|-19.5
|-4.72
|485.95
|271.25
|5530.65
|Keystone Realtors
|530.8
|-4.9
|-0.91
|661.45
|416.45
|6044.61
The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹155.3 and a high of ₹160.8 on the current day.
The 52-week low price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock is ₹114.60, while the 52-week high price is ₹215.50.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹159, with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.18%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹3.55.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹159, and there has been a percent change of -2.18%. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -3.55, which further confirms the decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a negative trend.
Today, the low price of Reliance Infrastructure stock was ₹155.3, while the high price reached ₹160.8.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is ₹159 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 2.18% and a decrease of ₹3.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|172.85
|10 Days
|171.39
|20 Days
|171.73
|50 Days
|175.20
|100 Days
|164.06
|300 Days
|151.89
The low price of Reliance Infrastructure stock today was ₹155.3, and the high price reached was ₹160.8.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹159 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -3.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.18% and has decreased by ₹3.55.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹156.65, with a percent change of -3.63 and a net change of -5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. The stock is currently trading at a lower price compared to its previous value.
Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price today was ₹155.3, while the high price reached ₹160.8.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹156, with a percent change of -4.03 and a net change of -6.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.03% and has declined by ₹6.55. This suggests that investors may have sold off their shares, resulting in a decrease in the stock price. It is important to consider other factors such as market conditions and company news before making any investment decisions.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹155.5 and a high of ₹160.8 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows a price of ₹156.6, a percent change of -3.66, and a net change of -5.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.66% and has experienced a net decrease of 5.95.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹155.5 and a high of ₹160.8 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹156.85. There has been a percent change of -3.51, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.7, which represents the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Reliance Infrastructure stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹155.5, which represents a percent change of -4.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.34% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.05, indicating a decrease of ₹7.05 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|3 Months
|-1.12%
|6 Months
|5.66%
|YTD
|17.86%
|1 Year
|14.62%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹158, with a percent change of -2.8 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,331. The closing price for the stock was ₹169.65.
