Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Gains Ground

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹175.2 and the close price was ₹175.5. The stock had a high of ₹177.3 and a low of ₹173.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6861.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 19,904 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The low price for Reliance Infrastructure stock today was ₹173.4, while the high price reached ₹176.
Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates
RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹173.4
As per the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹174.3. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.9.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.55%
|3 Months
|18.06%
|6 Months
|22.05%
|YTD
|26.03%
|1 Year
|20.4%
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹173.4, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹175.5
The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure currently stands at ₹173.4, which represents a decrease of 1.2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decline.
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹175.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 19,904 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹175.5.
