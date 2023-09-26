Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Gains Ground

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 173.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 175.2 and the close price was 175.5. The stock had a high of 177.3 and a low of 173.05. The market capitalization of the company is 6861.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 19,904 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Reliance Infrastructure stock today was 173.4, while the high price reached 176.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹174.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹173.4

As per the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 174.3. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.9.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.55%
3 Months18.06%
6 Months22.05%
YTD26.03%
1 Year20.4%
26 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹173.4, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹175.5

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure currently stands at 173.4, which represents a decrease of 1.2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decline.

26 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹175.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 19,904 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 175.5.

