Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 195.65 and closed at 192.95. The stock reached a high of 199.95 and a low of 192. The market cap for the company is 7,785.03 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Infrastructure is 232, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 163,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹196.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 196.75, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 3.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹192.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure recorded a BSE volume of 163,256 shares. The closing price for the day was 192.95.

