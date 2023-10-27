comScore
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹163.5, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹159.2

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 159.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance InfrastructurePremium
Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 160.8 and closed at 162.55, with a high of 160.8 and a low of 155.3. The market capitalization of the company is 6299.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 84,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34:51 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹163.5, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹159.2

Today, Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at 163.5, marking a 2.7% increase from yesterday's closing price of 159.2. The net change for the day was 4.3.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27:00 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Engineers India126.67.76.48167.2563.77116.48
Sobha704.456.00.86785.65412.46681.42
Reliance Infrastructure163.54.32.7215.5114.65751.77
Keystone Realtors547.18.451.57661.45416.456230.23
Sunteck Realty422.528.657.27485.95271.255935.23
27 Oct 2023, 05:36:45 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 158.7, while the high price was 164.65.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42:30 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Engineers India127.88.97.49167.2563.77183.94
Sobha706.98.451.21785.65412.46704.65
Reliance Infrastructure163.03.82.39215.5114.65734.18
Keystone Realtors545.46.751.25661.45416.456210.87
Sunteck Realty420.626.756.79485.95271.255908.53
27 Oct 2023, 02:36:31 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹159.2

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 163, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 3.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.39% and has gained 3.8 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:16:36 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 158.7 and a high price of 164.4 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42:18 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days170.91
10 Days170.57
20 Days171.18
50 Days174.92
100 Days164.34
300 Days152.02
27 Oct 2023, 01:41:59 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163.2, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹159.2

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 163.2, which has experienced a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.51%. Additionally, the net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, these numbers indicate that Reliance Infrastructure stock has experienced positive growth in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:23:52 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 158.7 and a high price of 164.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:18:49 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163.9, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹159.2

27 Oct 2023, 12:58:41 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:32:15 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹164, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹159.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 164. The stock has experienced a 3.02 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure News

27 Oct 2023, 12:20:08 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 158.7 and a high price of 163.85 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:01 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹162.05, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹159.2

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 162.05, which represents a 1.79% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.85.

27 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Engineers India125.756.855.76167.2563.77068.7
Sobha711.513.051.87785.65412.46748.28
Reliance Infrastructure162.052.851.79215.5114.65700.76
Keystone Realtors546.858.21.52661.45416.456227.39
Sunteck Realty406.012.153.08485.95271.255703.44
27 Oct 2023, 11:23:39 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 158.7 and a high price of 163.1 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18:48 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹162.75, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹159.2

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 162.75, which represents a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 3.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.23% from its previous value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:08 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Engineers India124.55.64.71167.2563.76998.44
Sobha707.08.551.22785.65412.46705.6
Reliance Infrastructure160.41.20.75215.5114.65642.71
Keystone Realtors540.82.150.4661.45416.456158.49
Sunteck Realty399.155.31.35485.95271.255607.21
27 Oct 2023, 10:35:00 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹160.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹159.2

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 160.4. There has been a 0.75 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 10:23:41 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 158.7 and a high of 162.9 today.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:44:50 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹162.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 159.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.06%, resulting in a net change of -3.35.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38:48 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.0%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months-1.03%
YTD15.5%
1 Year12.32%
27 Oct 2023, 09:09:22 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹162.55

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 159.2, with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.06% and the value has decreased by 3.35.

27 Oct 2023, 08:06:24 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹162.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 84,439 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 162.55.

