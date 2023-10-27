Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹163.5, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹159.2

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹160.8 and closed at ₹162.55, with a high of ₹160.8 and a low of ₹155.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6299.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 84,439 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed today at ₹163.5, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹159.2
Today, Reliance Infrastructure stock closed at ₹163.5, marking a 2.7% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹159.2. The net change for the day was 4.3.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was ₹158.7, while the high price was ₹164.65.
Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹159.2
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹163, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 3.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.39% and has gained 3.8 points.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹158.7 and a high price of ₹164.4 for the current day.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|170.91
|10 Days
|170.57
|20 Days
|171.18
|50 Days
|174.92
|100 Days
|164.34
|300 Days
|152.02
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163.2, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹159.2
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹163.2, which has experienced a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.51%. Additionally, the net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, these numbers indicate that Reliance Infrastructure stock has experienced positive growth in value.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹158.7 and a high price of ₹164.4.
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹163.9, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹159.2
Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹164, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹159.2
Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹164. The stock has experienced a 3.02 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.8.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹158.7 and a high price of ₹163.85 on the current day.
Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹162.05, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹159.2
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹162.05, which represents a 1.79% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.85.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹158.7 and a high price of ₹163.1 on the current day.
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹162.75, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹159.2
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹162.75, which represents a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 3.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.23% from its previous value.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹160.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹159.2
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹160.4. There has been a 0.75 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹158.7 and a high of ₹162.9 today.
Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates
Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹162.55
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹159.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.06%, resulting in a net change of -3.35.
Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.0%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|-1.03%
|YTD
|15.5%
|1 Year
|12.32%
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹159.2, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹162.55
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹159.2, with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.06% and the value has decreased by ₹3.35.
Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹162.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 84,439 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹162.55.
