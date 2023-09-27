Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares plunge on market downturn

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 173.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure's stock price remained constant at 173.4 throughout the day. The high for the day was 176, while the low was 169.35. The market capitalization of the company is 6785.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 35,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.5, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹173.4

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 171.5. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, implying a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹173.4 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 35,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 173.4.

