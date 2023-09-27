Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares plunge on market downturn

Reliance Infrastructure's stock price remained constant at ₹173.4 throughout the day. The high for the day was ₹176, while the low was ₹169.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6785.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 35,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.