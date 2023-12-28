Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 196.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 197.7 and closed at 196.95 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 200.8, while the low was 194. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 7,697.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, a total of 427,255 shares of Reliance Infrastructure were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹196.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 427,255 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 196.95.

