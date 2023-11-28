Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The open price of Reliance Infrastructure on the last day was 174.35, while the close price was 174.1. The high for the day was 176.95, and the low was 171.65. The market cap of the company is 6861.11 cr. The 52-week high for Reliance Infrastructure is 215.5, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 247,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure recorded a volume of 247,421 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 174.1.

