e-paper

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 171.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 170 and closed at 171.5. The highest price of the day was 175.9, while the lowest was 170. The company's market capitalization is 6861.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215.5 and 114.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,513 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹171.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 30,513 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 171.5.

