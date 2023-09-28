Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹170 and closed at ₹171.5. The highest price of the day was ₹175.9, while the lowest was ₹170. The company's market capitalization is ₹6861.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215.5 and ₹114.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,513 shares on the BSE.
28 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST
