Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 177.05 and closed at 178.05. The stock reached a high of 179 and a low of 175.6. The market capitalization of the company is 6270.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 47,915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹183.35, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹178.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 183.35. The stock has experienced a 2.98% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.3.

29 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.35, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹178.05

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 182.35 with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 4.3. This means that the stock has increased by 2.42% from the previous trading session and has gained 4.3 points in value.

29 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Keystone Realtors582.03.750.65661.45416.456627.82
D B Realty153.5-5.14-3.24162.9555.055405.58
Reliance Infrastructure183.45.353.0215.5114.66451.83
H.G.Infra Engineering918.76.50.71995.0532.055987.27
Power Mech Projects4052.652.51.315062.251315.06040.95
29 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of 175.6 and a high price of 179.6 on the current day.

29 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹178.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,915. The closing price of the shares was 178.05.

