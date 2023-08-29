Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹177.05 and closed at ₹178.05. The stock reached a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹175.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6270.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 47,915 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹183.35. The stock has experienced a 2.98% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Keystone Realtors
|582.0
|3.75
|0.65
|661.45
|416.45
|6627.82
|D B Realty
|153.5
|-5.14
|-3.24
|162.95
|55.05
|5405.58
|Reliance Infrastructure
|183.4
|5.35
|3.0
|215.5
|114.6
|6451.83
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|918.7
|6.5
|0.71
|995.0
|532.05
|5987.27
|Power Mech Projects
|4052.6
|52.5
|1.31
|5062.25
|1315.0
|6040.95
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low price of ₹175.6 and a high price of ₹179.6 on the current day.
On the last day of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,915. The closing price of the shares was ₹178.05.
