Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 194.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 195.15 and closed at 194.55. The stock reached a high of 195.9 and a low of 190.2. The market capitalization of the company is 7561.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹194.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 67,864. The closing price for the stock was 194.55.

