Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was ₹214.1, and the close price was ₹213.3. The stock had a high of ₹218 and a low of ₹212.65. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹8519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹248.3, and the 52-week low was ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,074 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹229.85, up 6.76% from yesterday's ₹215.3 The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹229.85, which is a 6.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14.55.

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Techno Electric & Engineering 794.75 -6.7 -0.84 844.15 305.85 8553.02 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 549.9 -6.45 -1.16 599.0 316.1 8505.15 Reliance Infrastructure 230.0 14.7 6.83 248.3 114.6 8091.17 Man Infraconstruction 226.4 0.5 0.22 230.95 66.25 8405.11 Keystone Realtors 702.75 10.55 1.52 734.9 416.45 8002.74

Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.67% 3 Months 20.88% 6 Months 20.52% YTD 2.6% 1 Year 67.97%

Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure (BSE) was 111,074 shares, and the closing price was ₹213.3.