Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was ₹214.1, and the close price was ₹213.3. The stock had a high of ₹218 and a low of ₹212.65. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹8519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹248.3, and the 52-week low was ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 7.48% or ₹16.1. The current stock price is ₹231.4.
Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was ₹219, while the high price reached ₹232.
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹229.85, which is a 6.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|794.75
|-6.7
|-0.84
|844.15
|305.85
|8553.02
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|549.9
|-6.45
|-1.16
|599.0
|316.1
|8505.15
|Reliance Infrastructure
|230.0
|14.7
|6.83
|248.3
|114.6
|8091.17
|Man Infraconstruction
|226.4
|0.5
|0.22
|230.95
|66.25
|8405.11
|Keystone Realtors
|702.75
|10.55
|1.52
|734.9
|416.45
|8002.74
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹231.4, with a percent change of 7.48 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 7.48% and the net change in price is 16.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹219 and a high of ₹229.6, indicating a fluctuation in the stock price throughout the day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹226.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 5.06 and a net change of 10.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|20.88%
|6 Months
|20.52%
|YTD
|2.6%
|1 Year
|67.97%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹223.1, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.62% or 7.8 points.
On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure (BSE) was 111,074 shares, and the closing price was ₹213.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!