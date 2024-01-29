Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was ₹214.1, and the close price was ₹213.3. The stock had a high of ₹218 and a low of ₹212.65. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹8519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹248.3, and the 52-week low was ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.