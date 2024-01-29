Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 7.48 %. The stock closed at 215.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Infrastructure was 214.1, and the close price was 213.3. The stock had a high of 218 and a low of 212.65. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure was 8519.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 248.3, and the 52-week low was 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 7.48% or 16.1. The current stock price is 231.4.

29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 219, while the high price reached 232.

29 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Techno Electric & Engineering794.75-6.7-0.84844.15305.858553.02
Mahindra Lifespace Developers549.9-6.45-1.16599.0316.18505.15
Reliance Infrastructure230.014.76.83248.3114.68091.17
Man Infraconstruction226.40.50.22230.9566.258405.11
Keystone Realtors702.7510.551.52734.9416.458002.74
29 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 219 and a high of 229.6, indicating a fluctuation in the stock price throughout the day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months20.88%
6 Months20.52%
YTD2.6%
1 Year67.97%
29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure (BSE) was 111,074 shares, and the closing price was 213.3.

