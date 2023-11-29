Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.8 %. The stock closed at 173.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 173.5 and a close price of 173.4. The stock had a high of 182.05 and a low of 170.4. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently 7053.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 174010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low of 177.75 and a high of 181.95 for the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 178.25, with a percent change of 2.8 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.8% and has gained 4.85 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months-5.18%
6 Months28.35%
YTD29.19%
1 Year15.78%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 178.25, representing a 2.8% increase. The net change is 4.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹173.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 174,010 shares traded, with a closing price of 173.4.

