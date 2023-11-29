Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

The last day of Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹173.5 and a close price of ₹173.4. The stock had a high of ₹182.05 and a low of ₹170.4. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently ₹7053.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 174010 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock had a low of ₹177.75 and a high of ₹181.95 for the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹178.25, with a percent change of 2.8 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.8% and has gained 4.85 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|-5.18%
|6 Months
|28.35%
|YTD
|29.19%
|1 Year
|15.78%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹178.25, representing a 2.8% increase. The net change is 4.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, there were 174,010 shares traded, with a closing price of ₹173.4.
