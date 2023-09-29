Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 173.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 171.2, and the close price was 173.4. The stock had a high of 175.5 and a low of 170. The market capitalization of the company is 6772.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹171.15, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹173.4

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is 171.15, which represents a percent change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of 2.25.

29 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹173.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE saw a trading volume of 43,175 shares. The closing price for the stock was 173.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.