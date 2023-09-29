Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹171.2, and the close price was ₹173.4. The stock had a high of ₹175.5 and a low of ₹170. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6772.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,175 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that its price is ₹171.15, which represents a percent change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of ₹2.25.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE saw a trading volume of 43,175 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹173.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!