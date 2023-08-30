Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023
30 Aug 2023
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹177.05 and closed at ₹178.05 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹185, and the low was ₹175.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹6488.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 173,780 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:05:33 AM IST
