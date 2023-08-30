Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 177.05 and closed at 178.05 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 185, and the low was 175.6. The company's market capitalization is 6488.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 173,780 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹178.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 173,780 shares and closed at a price of 178.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.