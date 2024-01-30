Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of ₹219 and a close price of ₹215.3. The stock reached a high of ₹233.75 and a low of ₹219. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,013.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 429,650 shares.
Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of ₹231.1, with a percent change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of ₹226.5 and a high price of ₹232.45 on the current trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.17%
|3 Months
|20.92%
|6 Months
|20.7%
|YTD
|8.65%
|1 Year
|87.0%
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹227.8 with a percent change of 5.81. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.81% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.5, which means that the stock has increased by ₹12.5. This data suggests that Reliance Infrastructure stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹227.8, which represents a 5.81% increase. The net change is 12.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing a notable increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure recorded a volume of 429,650 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹215.3.
