Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 227.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 219 and a close price of 215.3. The stock reached a high of 233.75 and a low of 219. The market capitalization of the company is 9,013.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 429,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹231.1, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹227.8

Reliance Infrastructure stock is currently trading at a price of 231.1, with a percent change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

30 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low price of 226.5 and a high price of 232.45 on the current trading day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months20.92%
6 Months20.7%
YTD8.65%
1 Year87.0%
30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹227.8, up 5.81% from yesterday's ₹215.3

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 227.8 with a percent change of 5.81. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.81% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.5, which means that the stock has increased by 12.5. This data suggests that Reliance Infrastructure stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹227.8, up 5.81% from yesterday's ₹215.3

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 227.8, which represents a 5.81% increase. The net change is 12.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing a notable increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹215.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure recorded a volume of 429,650 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 215.3.

