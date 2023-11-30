Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 187.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 179.95 and closed at 178.25. The stock's high for the day was 187.15 and the low was 177.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 7,405.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 427,220 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹182.15, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹187.15

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 182.15, with a percent change of -2.67 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.67% or 5. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Reliance Infrastructure stock.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months-3.38%
6 Months38.64%
YTD35.62%
1 Year21.15%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹187.15, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹178.25

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 187.15 with a percent change of 4.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 8.9.

30 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day

