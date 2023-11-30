Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹179.95 and closed at ₹178.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹187.15 and the low was ₹177.75. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹7,405.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 427,220 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹182.15, with a percent change of -2.67 and a net change of -5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.67% or ₹5. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Reliance Infrastructure stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3 Months
|-3.38%
|6 Months
|38.64%
|YTD
|35.62%
|1 Year
|21.15%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹187.15 with a percent change of 4.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹8.9.
