Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 163.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 158.7 and a closing price of 159.2. The stock reached a high of 164.65 and a low of 158.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 6469.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,453.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.81%
3 Months-8.56%
6 Months3.43%
YTD18.34%
1 Year14.87%
30 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹162.75, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹163.5

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 162.75. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.75 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹159.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE was 37,453 shares. The closing price of the stock was 159.2.

