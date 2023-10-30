Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹158.7 and a closing price of ₹159.2. The stock reached a high of ₹164.65 and a low of ₹158.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹6469.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,453.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.81%
|3 Months
|-8.56%
|6 Months
|3.43%
|YTD
|18.34%
|1 Year
|14.87%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹162.75. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.75 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE was 37,453 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹159.2.
