Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹158.7 and a closing price of ₹159.2. The stock reached a high of ₹164.65 and a low of ₹158.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹6469.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,453.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.