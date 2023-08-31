comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 184 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance InfrastructurePremium
Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 190 and closed at 184. The stock reached a high of 191 and a low of 185.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6622.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:04:12 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹184 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 98,229 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 184.

