Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹229.85 and closed at ₹227.8. The stock had a high of ₹235.85 and a low of ₹226.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9167.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.3 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 174,466 shares on the BSE.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Craftsman Automation
|4402.3
|-116.55
|-2.58
|5510.0
|2699.4
|9301.32
|Praj Industries
|505.75
|-1.45
|-0.29
|650.3
|299.0
|9291.29
|Reliance Infrastructure
|232.05
|0.35
|0.15
|248.3
|114.6
|8163.29
|Man Infraconstruction
|234.25
|3.55
|1.54
|243.6
|66.25
|8696.54
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|811.65
|6.65
|0.83
|844.15
|305.85
|8734.9
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹232.15 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for today was ₹230, while the high price reached ₹235.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is ₹232.15, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19%, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.14%
|3 Months
|22.84%
|6 Months
|25.98%
|YTD
|10.37%
|1 Year
|94.33%
On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE was 174,466 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹227.8.
