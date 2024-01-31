Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:39 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 231.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 229.85 and closed at 227.8. The stock had a high of 235.85 and a low of 226.5. The company has a market capitalization of 9167.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 174,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Craftsman Automation4402.3-116.55-2.585510.02699.49301.32
Praj Industries505.75-1.45-0.29650.3299.09291.29
Reliance Infrastructure232.050.350.15248.3114.68163.29
Man Infraconstruction234.253.551.54243.666.258696.54
Techno Electric & Engineering811.656.650.83844.15305.858734.9
31 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹232.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.7

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 232.15 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock's low price for today was 230, while the high price reached 235.

31 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹232.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.7

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 232.15, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19%, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.14%
3 Months22.84%
6 Months25.98%
YTD10.37%
1 Year94.33%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹227.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE was 174,466 shares. The closing price of the stock was 227.8.

