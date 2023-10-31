Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 167.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 164.65 and closed at 163.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 169, while the lowest was 160.7. The market capitalization of the company is 6,625.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215.5 and 114.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 64,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹167.45

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 167.75, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.96%
3 Months-7.69%
6 Months6.63%
YTD22.0%
1 Year18.39%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹167.45, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹163.5

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 167.45, which represents a 2.42 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.95.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹163.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 64515 shares with a closing price of 163.5.

