Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹176.05 and closed at ₹166.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹179.05, while the low was ₹165.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹6791.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹308 and ₹131.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 211,845 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Infrastructure stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹165.6 and a high of ₹179.05 on the current day.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 108.05% higher than yesterday
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure until 12 AM has increased by 108.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹172.7, reflecting a 3.75% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 172.83 and 170.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 170.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 172.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.68
|Support 1
|172.03
|Resistance 2
|175.62
|Support 2
|170.32
|Resistance 3
|177.33
|Support 3
|169.38
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|167.95
|10 Days
|168.92
|20 Days
|168.85
|50 Days
|210.53
|100 Days
|216.69
|300 Days
|199.70
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹172.5, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹166.45
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of ₹169.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹173.28. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹173.28 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 133.95% higher than yesterday
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Infrastructure by 11 AM has increased by 133.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹172, showing a 3.33% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure reached a high of 173.35 and a low of 171.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 172.35, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 171.1 and 169.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.83
|Support 1
|170.68
|Resistance 2
|174.17
|Support 2
|169.87
|Resistance 3
|174.98
|Support 3
|168.53
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹166.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.05 & ₹165.6 yesterday to end at ₹166.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.