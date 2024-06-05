Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 156.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 156.65 and closed at 156.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 157.5 and the low was 144.75. The market capitalization stands at 5990.61 crore. The 52-week high was 308 and the 52-week low was 131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 105,321 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure touched a high of 165.85 & a low of 160.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.57Support 1160.82
Resistance 2169.08Support 2157.58
Resistance 3172.32Support 3155.07
05 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 5.41% to reach 147.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Sunteck Realty, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Hindustan Construction Company are experiencing declines, while Man Infraconstruction is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and -0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Man Infraconstruction176.652.71.55249.494.856558.14
Sunteck Realty450.6-0.55-0.12511.65271.256600.68
Reliance Infrastructure147.6-8.45-5.41308.0131.45840.24
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation754.65-17.5-2.27917.1343.26292.81
Hindustan Construction Company31.64-3.09-8.946.017.054986.67
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹156.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 157.5 & 144.75 yesterday to end at 156.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

