Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹156.65 and closed at ₹156.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹157.5 and the low was ₹144.75. The market capitalization stands at 5990.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹308 and the 52-week low was ₹131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 105,321 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure touched a high of 165.85 & a low of 160.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.57
|Support 1
|160.82
|Resistance 2
|169.08
|Support 2
|157.58
|Resistance 3
|172.32
|Support 3
|155.07
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 5.41% to reach ₹147.6, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Sunteck Realty, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Hindustan Construction Company are experiencing declines, while Man Infraconstruction is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and -0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Man Infraconstruction
|176.65
|2.7
|1.55
|249.4
|94.85
|6558.14
|Sunteck Realty
|450.6
|-0.55
|-0.12
|511.65
|271.25
|6600.68
|Reliance Infrastructure
|147.6
|-8.45
|-5.41
|308.0
|131.4
|5840.24
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|754.65
|-17.5
|-2.27
|917.1
|343.2
|6292.81
|Hindustan Construction Company
|31.64
|-3.09
|-8.9
|46.0
|17.05
|4986.67
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.5 & ₹144.75 yesterday to end at ₹156.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend