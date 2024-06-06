Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹155, reached a high of ₹159.9, and a low of ₹153 before closing at ₹149.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹6311.12 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹131.4 and ₹308. The BSE volume for the day was 92283 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Reliance Infrastructure has surged by 6.24% to reach ₹159.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Man Infraconstruction, Hindustan Construction Company, and Welspun Enterprises are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.44%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|817.5
|24.5
|3.09
|917.1
|343.2
|6816.89
|Man Infraconstruction
|192.35
|8.2
|4.45
|249.4
|94.85
|7141.0
|Reliance Infrastructure
|159.3
|9.35
|6.24
|308.0
|131.4
|6303.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|36.2
|1.15
|3.28
|46.0
|17.05
|5476.97
|Welspun Enterprises
|444.7
|15.7
|3.66
|495.0
|157.4
|6070.77
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.9 & ₹153 yesterday to end at ₹149.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend