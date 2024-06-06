Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 6.37 %. The stock closed at 149.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 155, reached a high of 159.9, and a low of 153 before closing at 149.95. The market capitalization stood at 6311.12 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 131.4 and 308. The BSE volume for the day was 92283 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Reliance Infrastructure has surged by 6.24% to reach 159.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Man Infraconstruction, Hindustan Construction Company, and Welspun Enterprises are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.44%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation817.524.53.09917.1343.26816.89
Man Infraconstruction192.358.24.45249.494.857141.0
Reliance Infrastructure159.39.356.24308.0131.46303.18
Hindustan Construction Company36.21.153.2846.017.055476.97
Welspun Enterprises444.715.73.66495.0157.46070.77
06 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹149.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 159.9 & 153 yesterday to end at 149.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

