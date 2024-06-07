Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 4.91 %. The stock closed at 157.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 159.9 and closed at 157.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.7, while the low was 158.65. The market capitalization stood at 6546.55 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 308 and 131.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 304,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 170.47 and 161.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 170.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹157.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.7 & 158.65 yesterday to end at 157.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

