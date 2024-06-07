Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹159.9 and closed at ₹157.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.7, while the low was ₹158.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹6546.55 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹308 and ₹131.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 304,837 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 170.47 and 161.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 170.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.7 & ₹158.65 yesterday to end at ₹157.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend