Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 9.27 %. The stock closed at 167.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 172.8 and closed at 167.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 192.15 and the low was 172.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at 7252.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 308 and the 52-week low was 131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 723,772 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 212.23% higher than yesterday

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Infrastructure traded by 11 AM is 212.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 184, up by 9.69%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

10 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 191.15 and 179.95 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 179.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 191.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.33Support 1182.83
Resistance 2186.82Support 2181.82
Resistance 3187.83Support 3180.33
10 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹167.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 192.15 & 172.8 yesterday to end at 167.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

