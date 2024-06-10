Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹172.8 and closed at ₹167.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹192.15 and the low was ₹172.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹7252.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹308 and the 52-week low was ₹131.4. The BSE volume for the day was 723,772 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Infrastructure traded by 11 AM is 212.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹184, up by 9.69%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 191.15 and 179.95 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 179.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 191.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.33
|Support 1
|182.83
|Resistance 2
|186.82
|Support 2
|181.82
|Resistance 3
|187.83
|Support 3
|180.33
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.15 & ₹172.8 yesterday to end at ₹167.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.