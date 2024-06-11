Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 185.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at 189.05, the highest point of 192, and the lowest point of 187.35. The closing price settled at 185.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 7500.14 crore. The 52-week high was at 308, and the low was at 134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 254,844 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price rose by 1.08% to reach 187.65, outperforming its peers. While Man Infraconstruction saw a decline, Sunteck Realty, Hindustan Construction Company, and Dilip Buildcon all saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw modest increases of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sunteck Realty526.62.050.39532.35271.257713.97
Man Infraconstruction198.6-1.6-0.8249.4101.57373.03
Reliance Infrastructure187.652.01.08308.0134.857424.94
Hindustan Construction Company44.474.6811.7646.017.056728.21
Dilip Buildcon456.350.850.19504.45217.156672.52
11 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.35% lower than yesterday

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Infrastructure traded up to 10 AM is down by 59.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 189, showing a decrease of 1.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure touched a high of 191.0 & a low of 187.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1191.27Support 1188.07
Resistance 2192.73Support 2186.33
Resistance 3194.47Support 3184.87
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price rose by 2.45% to reach 190.2, outperforming its peers. While Man Infraconstruction and Dilip Buildcon saw declines, Sunteck Realty and Hindustan Construction Company experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.09% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sunteck Realty527.352.80.53532.35271.257724.96
Man Infraconstruction199.95-0.25-0.12249.4101.57423.15
Reliance Infrastructure190.24.552.45308.0134.857525.83
Hindustan Construction Company43.423.639.1246.017.056569.34
Dilip Buildcon453.55-1.95-0.43504.45217.156631.58
11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹185.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 192 & 187.35 yesterday to end at 185.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

