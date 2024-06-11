Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure had a volatile day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹189.05, the highest point of ₹192, and the lowest point of ₹187.35. The closing price settled at ₹185.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹7500.14 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹308, and the low was at ₹134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 254,844 shares traded.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price rose by 1.08% to reach ₹187.65, outperforming its peers. While Man Infraconstruction saw a decline, Sunteck Realty, Hindustan Construction Company, and Dilip Buildcon all saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw modest increases of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sunteck Realty
|526.6
|2.05
|0.39
|532.35
|271.25
|7713.97
|Man Infraconstruction
|198.6
|-1.6
|-0.8
|249.4
|101.5
|7373.03
|Reliance Infrastructure
|187.65
|2.0
|1.08
|308.0
|134.85
|7424.94
|Hindustan Construction Company
|44.47
|4.68
|11.76
|46.0
|17.05
|6728.21
|Dilip Buildcon
|456.35
|0.85
|0.19
|504.45
|217.15
|6672.52
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Infrastructure traded up to 10 AM is down by 59.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹189, showing a decrease of 1.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure touched a high of 191.0 & a low of 187.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.27
|Support 1
|188.07
|Resistance 2
|192.73
|Support 2
|186.33
|Resistance 3
|194.47
|Support 3
|184.87
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price rose by 2.45% to reach ₹190.2, outperforming its peers. While Man Infraconstruction and Dilip Buildcon saw declines, Sunteck Realty and Hindustan Construction Company experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.09% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sunteck Realty
|527.35
|2.8
|0.53
|532.35
|271.25
|7724.96
|Man Infraconstruction
|199.95
|-0.25
|-0.12
|249.4
|101.5
|7423.15
|Reliance Infrastructure
|190.2
|4.55
|2.45
|308.0
|134.85
|7525.83
|Hindustan Construction Company
|43.42
|3.63
|9.12
|46.0
|17.05
|6569.34
|Dilip Buildcon
|453.55
|-1.95
|-0.43
|504.45
|217.15
|6631.58
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192 & ₹187.35 yesterday to end at ₹185.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.