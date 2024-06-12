Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹189.05 and closed at ₹185.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹192 and the low was ₹186.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹7486.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹308 and ₹134.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 888776 shares traded.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.13
|Support 1
|186.14
|Resistance 2
|195.2
|Support 2
|183.22
|Resistance 3
|198.12
|Support 3
|180.15
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 140.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 888 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192 & ₹186.6 yesterday to end at ₹185.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.