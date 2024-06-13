Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹190.3 and closed at ₹189.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹196.4, while the low was ₹187.45. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹7533.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹308 and the 52-week low was ₹134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 612,136 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 154.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.4 & ₹187.45 yesterday to end at ₹189.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.