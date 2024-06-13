Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 189.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 190.3 and closed at 189.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 196.4, while the low was 187.45. The market capitalization of the company stood at 7533.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 308 and the 52-week low was 134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 612,136 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4247 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 154.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹189.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 196.4 & 187.45 yesterday to end at 189.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

