Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 6.7 %. The stock closed at 190.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 194.2 and closed at 190.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 204.9, while the low was 192. The market capitalization of the company stood at 8038.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 308, and the 52-week low was 134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,138,412 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.69Support 1194.99
Resistance 2212.54Support 2187.14
Resistance 3220.39Support 3182.29
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4979 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 178.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1138 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹190.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 204.9 & 192 yesterday to end at 190.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.