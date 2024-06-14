Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹194.2 and closed at ₹190.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹204.9, while the low was ₹192. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹8038.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹308, and the 52-week low was ₹134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,138,412 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.69
|Support 1
|194.99
|Resistance 2
|212.54
|Support 2
|187.14
|Resistance 3
|220.39
|Support 3
|182.29
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 178.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1138 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹204.9 & ₹192 yesterday to end at ₹190.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend