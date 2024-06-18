Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 208.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at 204.85 and closed at 203.15. The stock reached a high of 214 and a low of 200.95. The market capitalization was 8259.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 308, and the 52-week low was 134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1400404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹211.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹208.75

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure share price is at 211.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 202.05 and 214.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 202.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at 211.05. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have surged by 39.83% to 211.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.54%
3 Months-16.98%
6 Months-0.37%
YTD-0.39%
1 Year39.83%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.95Support 1202.05
Resistance 2220.93Support 2195.13
Resistance 3227.85Support 3189.15
18 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5867 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 167.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1400 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹203.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 214 & 200.95 yesterday to end at 203.15. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

