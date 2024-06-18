Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 208.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.