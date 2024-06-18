Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure opened at ₹204.85 and closed at ₹203.15. The stock reached a high of ₹214 and a low of ₹200.95. The market capitalization was ₹8259.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹308, and the 52-week low was ₹134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1400404 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure share price is at ₹211.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹202.05 and ₹214.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹202.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at ₹211.05. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have surged by 39.83% to ₹211.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.54%
|3 Months
|-16.98%
|6 Months
|-0.37%
|YTD
|-0.39%
|1 Year
|39.83%
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.95
|Support 1
|202.05
|Resistance 2
|220.93
|Support 2
|195.13
|Resistance 3
|227.85
|Support 3
|189.15
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 167.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1400 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214 & ₹200.95 yesterday to end at ₹203.15. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.