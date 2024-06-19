Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 210.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 212, reached a high of 213, a low of 207.5, and closed at 208.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 8,340.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 308 and 134.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 264,636 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 2.47% to reach 205.6, while its peers are experiencing varied movements. Indiabulls Real Estate, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Sunteck Realty are declining, whereas National Standard India, another peer, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
National Standard India4673.750.00.06974.03882.09347.5
Indiabulls Real Estate135.65-1.75-1.27145.6558.07339.69
Reliance Infrastructure205.6-5.2-2.47308.0134.858135.18
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation1019.85-24.2-2.321056.0355.958504.23
Sunteck Realty555.35-6.8-1.21585.75271.258135.12
19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹205.5, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹210.8

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Infrastructure has broken the first support of 208.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 205.24. If the stock price breaks the second support of 205.24 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at 209.00. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have gained 39.99% to reach 209.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23629.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.74%
3 Months-18.02%
6 Months0.66%
YTD0.59%
1 Year39.99%
19 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.28Support 1208.58
Resistance 2216.64Support 2205.24
Resistance 3219.98Support 3202.88
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6218 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹208.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 213 & 207.5 yesterday to end at 208.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.