Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Slides in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹212, reached a high of ₹213, a low of ₹207.5, and closed at ₹208.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹8,340.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹308 and ₹134.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 264,636 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 2.47% to reach ₹205.6, while its peers are experiencing varied movements. Indiabulls Real Estate, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Sunteck Realty are declining, whereas National Standard India, another peer, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|National Standard India
|4673.75
|0.0
|0.0
|6974.0
|3882.0
|9347.5
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|135.65
|-1.75
|-1.27
|145.65
|58.0
|7339.69
|Reliance Infrastructure
|205.6
|-5.2
|-2.47
|308.0
|134.85
|8135.18
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|1019.85
|-24.2
|-2.32
|1056.0
|355.95
|8504.23
|Sunteck Realty
|555.35
|-6.8
|-1.21
|585.75
|271.25
|8135.12
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Infrastructure has broken the first support of ₹208.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹205.24. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹205.24 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Infrastructure has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at ₹209.00. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure shares have gained 39.99% to reach ₹209.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23629.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.74%
|3 Months
|-18.02%
|6 Months
|0.66%
|YTD
|0.59%
|1 Year
|39.99%
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.28
|Support 1
|208.58
|Resistance 2
|216.64
|Support 2
|205.24
|Resistance 3
|219.98
|Support 3
|202.88
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213 & ₹207.5 yesterday to end at ₹208.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.