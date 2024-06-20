Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹211.75 and closed at ₹210.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹215.9, and the low was ₹203.7. The market capitalization was ₹8289.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹308, and the 52-week low is ₹134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 416,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.9 & ₹203.7 yesterday to end at ₹210.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.