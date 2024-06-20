Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 210.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 211.75 and closed at 210.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 215.9, and the low was 203.7. The market capitalization was 8289.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 308, and the 52-week low is 134.85. The BSE volume for the day was 416,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6620 k

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹210.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 215.9 & 203.7 yesterday to end at 210.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

